TSR Issa Battle: Which One Of These HBCU Bands Hit The Hardest? (Videos)

#TSRHBCUuuuKnow: One part of the homecoming experience that is solely exclusive to only #HBCUs is the band. The sound, energy, and the overall culture, you won’t find anything else like it. If you went to a SWAC school like THEE #JacksonStateUniversity or the illustrious #TexasSouthernUniversity, you already know what I’m talking about!!

So, when and IF we show up to the actual game, please believe it’s only to enjoy the band. From the majorettes to the field show, ramp entrances, stand battles & the 5th quarter, it’s truly a moment.

Swipe through and tell us which #HBCUBand won this battle?

