Tropical Storm Eta Forms, Tying a Record Set 15 Years Ago

Tropical Storm Eta churned over the Caribbean on Sunday, gaining strength as it headed north, becoming the 28th named storm of the hurricane season.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center expect the storm to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the coast of Central America early on Tuesday. Hurricane watches have been issued in portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, where the center said there could be risks of storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

The storm is expected to bring as much as 15 inches of rain across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the southern coast of Hispaniola. Eta could also drop as much as 30 inches of rain across northern Honduras and northern Nicaragua, which could lead to life-threatening flooding and landslides.

With Eta, the fiercely active 2020 season tied the record for the most storms with 2005, when Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma battered the Gulf Coast. That year, so many storms grew strong enough to be named that meteorologists had to resort to the Greek alphabet after exhausting the list of rotating names maintained by the World Meteorological Organization.