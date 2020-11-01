Trent Brown hospitalized due to scary pregame IV mishap

Raiders tackle Trent Brown was suddenly ruled out shortly before his team’s game against the Browns, and now we know why.

Something went wrong with the IV that Brown was getting pregame, which caused air to get into his bloodstream, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Obviously, that’s an extremely serious situation, and Rapoport writes that he required immediate medical attention and was hospitalized. He adds that Browns is going to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo further tests.

Details are still light, but fortunately it sounds like he’s going to be all right. Brown, of course, was just recently activated from the COVID-19 list after catching the virus, and was set to make his return on Sunday. This incident will certainly garner comparisons to the Chargers’ team doctors accidentally puncturing Tyrod Taylor‘s lung earlier this year.

Brown went down with a calf injury in Las Vegas’ opener and missed the next three games. He returned for their win over the Chiefs before landing on the COVID-19 list. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more, and obviously our thoughts are with Brown right now.