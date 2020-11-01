Travis Scott Deleted His Instagram Over Batman Costume

If you were scrolling through your timeline this weekend, you likely saw countless celebrities dressed up as various characters for Halloween.
Some celebs, like Cardi B and Lil Nas X, really nailed it.
Others, like Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo, left us, well, less than impressed.
Another celeb who got in on the ~spooky szn~ fun was Travis Scott. On Saturday, the rapper posted a video and photos of his brown Batman costume on Instagram and immediately went viral.
Some people weren’t feeling his costume so much.
This person said he looked like the Flea from ¡Mucha Lucha!:
Another Twitter user claimed Travis made the Batman look “swaggerless”:
Others joked about the color of his Batman costume:
I mean, the jokes on Instagram were pretty ruthless:
Well, it looks like Travis may have seen the comments and deactivated his account because of it. His Instagram was deleted the next day.
The world could always use more superheroes of color — especially considering the recent death of Chadwick Boseman — and Travis was definitely providing that with his version of Batman. It’s unfortunate that he had to face such backlash.
The rapper has yet to address the comments directly, but we will keep you updated if he does.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!