Traders apathetic as Huobi launches two new wrapped assets on Ethereum By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Traders apathetic as Huobi launches two new wrapped assets on Ethereum

Following the success of HBTC — the wrapped tradable on currently securing nearly $70 million in BTC — Huobi Global has released the latest in its “H-token” series: and Bitcoin SV.

However, traders and developers thus far don’t seem interested.