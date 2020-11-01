TikTok Exposes That 50% Of Women Have ‘FAKE’ Engagement Rings!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A new study coming from a New York City based think-tank claims that up to 50% of all women are wearing “fake” diamond engagement rings. And according to the report, that read, the women have NO IDEA THAT THE RINGS ARE FAKE.

A recent viral TikTok video series, has put this fact clearly in the public eye.

In the video, a high school student has been wreaking havoc among his teachers with a $16 “diamond tester” gadget can tell whether a diamond is real.

The TikTok star on the rise, known as DiamondTesterKid, uploaded his first video in a now-eight-part series on Sept. 21.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

