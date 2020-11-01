TikTok Exposes That 50% Of Women Have ‘FAKE’ Engagement Rings!! (Video)

A new study coming from a New York City based think-tank claims that up to 50% of all women are wearing “fake” diamond engagement rings. And according to the report, that read, the women have NO IDEA THAT THE RINGS ARE FAKE.

A recent viral TikTok video series, has put this fact clearly in the public eye.

In the video, a high school student has been wreaking havoc among his teachers with a $16 “diamond tester” gadget can tell whether a diamond is real.

The TikTok star on the rise, known as DiamondTesterKid, uploaded his first video in a now-eight-part series on Sept. 21.

In the now-viral clip, which has been viewed over 4.9M times, the teen uses a Diamond Selector II to test if one of his teacher’s wedding rings is a real diamond or a simulant stone, such as cubic zirconium.

“You think it’s real?” the TikToker asks his unsuspecting teacher. “Yeah, of course!” she replies.

“Let me test it,” says the teen, before touching the tip of the Diamond Selector II to the ring’s large center stone.

Unfortunately, the tool determines the stone is not a real diamond, which, naturally, the teacher does not seem too thrilled about.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. As learned – having a fake ring is way more common than you expect.