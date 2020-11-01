Tiffany Haddish Reveals What She Loves About Common

“He’s actually really funny.”
Tiffany Haddish and Common were meant to be! Ever since Tiffany confirmed they’re dating in July, they’ve been on our cutest couple list.
Tiffany reminded the world of just how cute they are, once again, when the Like A Boss star did a recent interview for Extra.
“We laugh all the time,” Tiffany gushed, adding, “He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we not making no money!’”
She also told Ellen DeGeneres that whenever they have time off, they go to Common’s house to spend quality time together.
“I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills,” Tiffany said. “It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself.”
ICYMI, Tiffany hilariously showed her fans how to blow up a pool in their backyard during a funny video she did called Mermaids in the Garden.
Tiffany always has us in tears!
Here’s hoping Common will make a cameo in her next video — or, even better, they do team up for a comedy!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!