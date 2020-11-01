This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 mini details, AirPods rumors, AAPL earnings, Apple One bundle

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 12 mini details, new AirPods rumors, Apple earnings, Apple One, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

New AirPods rumors

A report from Bloomberg this week suggested that Apple has new AirPods on the way for 2021. First, Apple is said to be developing an updated version of the entry-level AirPods with a design that is similar to the current AirPods Pro. The redesigned AirPods would gain a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips.

Secondly, Apple is reportedly developing a new version of AirPods Pro with a revamped design. The new AirPods Pro would reportedly be more compact, featuring a design without the the stem that sticks out from the bottom. As for Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, Bloomberg says Apple is facing production issues and that the headphones are delayed.

Apple Silicon

In other news this week, a supply chain report offered additional detail on Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon processors in the Mac. The report suggested that Apple will unveil a new A14X processor to be used in the next iPad Pro as well as an upcoming MacBook. The report goes on to say that there would then be an an A14T processor that Apple uses in an iMac, paired with a new Apple GPU.

The same strategy would be adopted next year: an A15, A15X and A15T.

iPhone 12 charging

New FCC filings from Apple this week indicated that the iPhone 12 might have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature. The filings indicate that iPhone 12 works with regular Qi wireless chargers, but that there is also a built-in bilateral charging functionality that can “charge accessories including an external potential Apple Accessory in the future.”

Google Search competitor

Rumors about Apple’s potential interest in building a Google Search competitor also resurfaced this week in a new report from the Financial Times. Ultimately, the report cites circumstantial evidence and industry commentary, rather than inside sources, but it’s still interesting nonetheless to consider that Apple might be quietly building a Google Search competitor as the antitrust pressure increases.

Apple earnings and Apple One bundle

Apple announced its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. Apple revealed revenue of $64.7 billion with $12.67 billion in profit. You can learn more in our full coverage right here.

Apple also launched its new Apple One services bundle on Friday, offering an up to $25 savings for its various services. You can subscribe to Apple One now by heading to the Settings app on your device.

iPhone 12 mini

Rounding out this week, the first hands-on video of the iPhone 12 mini surfaced on YouTube on Wednesday. The iPhone 12 mini won’t be available for pre-order until November 6, and the first orders won’t arrive until November 13, but this video offers our first real-life look at the device. Learn more in our full coverage right here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

