These are the free PlayStation Plus Games for November 2020

One of the biggest perks of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the free games you get every month. The games PlayStation is offering this month include two major titles, and a brand new release for the PS5. Check out the list below, and start downloading these games on November 3 (or November 12 in Bugsnax’s case). Enjoy the price of -free- until Nov. 30, 2020.

Hollow Knight is a challenging game, but extremely rewarding if you put the time into it. In the game, you’re tasked with going into the underground world of Hollownest, where you’ll battle it out with various creatures and bugs in an effort to unlock new skills and more. If you’re a fan of platforming and like putting the time in to tackle some tough games, Hollow Knight is definitely up your alley. See at PlayStation Store

The best exclusives for PlayStation Plus this month

Exclusives are free bonus content available on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It’s usually a character or weapon skin, but sometimes you might catch a deal for exclusive content like bonus weapons, in-game currency, or perks! Every month we’ll update this section with the best PlayStation Plus exclusives so you never miss any of the good stuff.

With Rocket League soon becoming free-to-play, now is the best time for players to also pick up this Rocket League pack, which is free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The pack includes four unique customization items, including new wheels, smoke boost, trail, and a new banner for your car. See at PlayStation Store Call of Duty’s Warzone game mode is all the rage lately, and PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab some free bonus items to take into battle. The latest Combat Pack for Warzone includes an Epic Operator skin for Otter, a legendary pistol blueprint, an Epic Knife, and many more epic items including a weapon charm, calling card, and emblem for you to use in the game. See at PlayStation Store

The best deals for PlayStation Plus this month

Outside of free games and exclusive content, PlayStation Plus accounts also come with discounts on select games. Each month, we’ll let you know what the best deals for PlayStation Plus accounts are by comparing prices, deals, and content.

The latest celebration pack for Fortnite is here, and once again free for those who have PlayStation Plus. This pack includes the Perfect Point Pickaxe, the Point Patrol Wrap, the “What?” Emoji, and a brand new banner for you to show off in Fortnite. See at PlayStation Store

November represents a big month for both PlayStation Plus and players who subscribe to it. Not only is the PS5 set to launch this month, but it’s kicking off with a bang, as Bugsnax is set to launch for free for those who have the service. It’s a nice reward for those who may be looking to get the new system at launch, as Bugsnax not only looks like it could be a cult favorite amongst fans, but it also shows that Sony is looking to the future just as much as it is devoted to keeping PS4 owners happy.

For those not diving into the next-gen just yet, there’s still two very good titles available to you, all for free. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is an amazing action-adventure game, and features some very innovative designs and mechanics for its time, including the Nemesis System. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Hollow Knight is an indie title that blew up, and features some very tight platforming and combat mechanics to go along with an incredibly unique art style.

All in all, these games still represent a ton of different genres for fans to check out for no extra cost, which is what PlayStation Plus is all about. Let us know which game you've loved and which one you're excited about this month!