The JBL Boombox is a super powerful portable Bluetooth speaker that's $280

Time to bring back the 80s with a modern twist. The JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to $279.95 as part of Amazon’s “Holiday Dash” sales event. This is actually a crazy low price considering its previous low was around $340, and it hasn’t dropped that low since early 2019. The Boombox normally sells for around $400 and this year has been selling at $500 a lot.

The Boombox is the chunkiest portable Bluetooth speaker you’ve ever seen. This thing has booming sound and a booming size in a time when most Bluetooth speakers are trying to go small and portable. When you show up with this bad boy, people will know you’re about to get the party started in a big way. That makes it great for outdoor events, especially because it will be heard from across the field or your backyard.

Thanks to its size, it also has a huge battery. The 20000mAh battery is powerful enough to play music and last for up to 24 hours. If you’re streaming from a mobile device and you don’t want to drain it, just plug in. The Boombox has two USB ports you can use to charge your mobile devices using its own battery. Obviously the Boombox won’t last as long then, but hopefully you’re not partying for 24 hours. If you are, you should drink some water or something. It takes about 6.5 hours to recharge.

The IPX7 rating on this speaker means it can take some punishment. That’s one of the best water resistance ratings possible. Your speaker will make a great companion by the pool or when stuck in the rain. You don’t have to worry about getting sweat on it at the gym or any accidental splashes. You can even immerse it in water for up to 30 minutes without hurting it.