The Internet Archive starts adding banners on some Wayback Machine pages with links that provide contextual information from fact-checking organizations (Mark Graham/Internet Archive Blogs)

The Internet Archive starts adding banners on some Wayback Machine pages with links that provide contextual information from fact-checking organizations

Isaac Novak
The Internet Archive starts adding banners on some Wayback Machine pages with links that provide contextual information from fact-checking organizations  —  Fact checking organizations and origin websites sometimes have information about pages archived in the Wayback Machine.

