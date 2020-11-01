The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in November

Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to its library. Here are our picks for November.

NOVEMBER 6

‘Wrong Kind of Black’

The four-part series “Wrong Kind of Black” is based on the experiences of Boori Monty Pryor as a young adult, in the years before he became renowned for using spoken-word performances and children’s books to explain Australian Aboriginal culture to kids. In the 1960s and ’70s, Pryor worked to make his name as a DJ, spinning R,amp;B and disco to audiences who loved the music of Black Americans, but who nevertheless discriminated against Black Australians. Clarence Ryan plays Pryor — and Aaron McGrath his brother Paul — in this lighthearted but pointed social dramedy, set partly in the rowdy urban club scene of 50 years ago.

NOVEMBER 10

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Seasons 1-6

Many movie and TV buffs first got to know the actors James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes during the six seasons they spent on “Dawson’s Creek” between 1998 and 2003, playing four friends managing the growing pains of high school and college. Created by Kevin Williamson — a writer unusually attuned to the uncomfortably adult feelings and problems of teenagers — the show balanced the usual young adult romantic melodrama with rich character development, making each of these kids’ dreams and disappointments feel vividly real.