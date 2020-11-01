Taylor Swift Can Legally Re-Record Her Old Albums Now

OK, let’s do a little refresher: In June of last year, Scooter Braun bought the rights to Taylor Swift’s albums that were released by the label Big Machine.
After addressing the sale on her official Tumblr, Swift later revealed that she planned to re-record her first five albums when her contract allowed it — specifically, in November 2020.
Well, just take a look at today’s date. That’s right — November 1, 2020.
That means, starting today, Swift is legally able to re-record her first five albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989 — to potentially undercut any profits Braun would gain off the original masters.
An artist as big as Swift re-recording their catalog is practically unprecedented in pop music. Hey Taylor: How does it feel to potentially make history?
