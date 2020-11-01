StackHawk, whose tech helps developers find application security vulnerabilities before they get into production, raises $10M Series A led by Sapphire Ventures (Nick Greenhalgh/Denver Business Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Nick Greenhalgh / Denver Business Journal:

StackHawk, whose tech helps developers find application security vulnerabilities before they get into production, raises $10M Series A led by Sapphire Ventures  —  With a successful beta at its back and paying customers onboard, Denver application security startup StackHawk announced Tuesday …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR