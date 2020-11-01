Nick Greenhalgh / Denver Business Journal:
StackHawk, whose tech helps developers find application security vulnerabilities before they get into production, raises $10M Series A led by Sapphire Ventures — With a successful beta at its back and paying customers onboard, Denver application security startup StackHawk announced Tuesday …
StackHawk, whose tech helps developers find application security vulnerabilities before they get into production, raises $10M Series A led by Sapphire Ventures (Nick Greenhalgh/Denver Business Journal)
Nick Greenhalgh / Denver Business Journal: