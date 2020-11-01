Spike Lee Calls Jared Kushner ‘Punk A**’ for Saying Black People Must Want to Succeed

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Da 5 Blood’ filmmaker puts the senior advisor of President Donald Trump on blast for implying that African American people don’t really want to succeed.

Spike Lee has hit out at Jared Kushner over comments he made regarding Black Americans “complaining about” Donald Trump.

Speaking to “Fox & Friends“, Trump’s Senior Advisor insisted that the incumbent POTUS’ “policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about.”

“But he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful,” he stated, with Lee slamming the star for implying that “Black people don’t want to succeed.”

Reflecting on the comments on Friday’s (30Oct20) instalment of SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show“, the filmmaker fired, “I am so tired of white folks telling us what we need to do. How could this guy, how could this punk a*s, say what Black folks need to do? It’s like there wasn’t 400 years of slavery, systematic racism.”

“We want everything that all Americans want, but this thing has been set up so we can’t get there. And that’s what this election is about. So, for this guy to say that Black people, that we don’t want to succeed? Hey, let him come to Brooklyn talking that. Let him come to Harlem talking that mess.”

Spike continued, “They’re trying to keep, you know, take our eyes off the prize. First of all, that guy’s a punk. Second of all, our ancestors with – here’s how America was built, the United States of America was built by the stealing of the land from the Native Americans, and the genocide Americans coupled with slavery. So, we built this country! So, what the hell is he talking about? We don’t want to succeed!? He’s nuts!”