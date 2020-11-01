Sharks finally find their bite, score 6 tries to overpower Pumas

The Sharks finally found their bite in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition after scoring six tries to beat the Pumas 42-19 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

After an unconvincing round one win over the Lions at home and last week’s humiliating defeat to the Bulls, the Sharks finally showed fine fettle to put a tricky Pumas side away in convincing style.

The Sharks fixed a number of ails in the game: their lineout, their finishing and their kicking. Their flyhalf Curwin Bosch put on a masterclass from the kicking tee, with a 100% conversion record.

Losing last weekend’s game to the Stormers in the dying seconds, after having a second half 37-14 lead that was erased to a 42-37 defeat, seemed to have knocked all the stuffing out of the Pumas.

They were robust against the Stormers, physical to the brink of being bullyish, and they were deadly accurate with the inferior possession they had.

They couldn’t be more opposite in the first quarter of the game against the Sharks. They were frail, timid and almost waited for the Sharks to throw as many punches as they could, without retaliating with any of their own.

Sensing the low morale in the Pumas, the Sharks struck as early as the second minute when Manie Libbok scored under the sticks.

They moved the ball in typical Sharks fashion, offloading at will and left the Pumas defence disorientated and Libbok scored a relatively easy try, after centre Marius Louw made the telling final pass to put him through.

A 14th minute devastating Sharks counterattack gave winger Madosh Tambwe the opportunity to strike as well, cleaving his way through the Pumas defence from the half-way line to score a beautiful solo 50m try under the poles.

The Sharks didn’t relent and scored their third try in the 19th minute, when debutant hooker Dan Jooste scored a textbook try from a lineout drive that the Pumas couldn’t stop.

It wasn’t until the 27th min that the Pumas showed some of last week’s venom. Flanker Francois Kleinhans muscled his way over the line from a 5m attacking lineout, to put some respectability to the scoreboard before the midway break.

But the Sharks had the last word of a one-sided half when Springbok winger S’bu Nkosi caught a multiple skip pass from Curwin Bosch to the right wing and went over the try line, but not before dismissing Pumas fullback Devon Williams with a disdainful handful.

The Pumas found a bit of their doggedness in the second half, as the Sharks’ loose play and the open game played into the home side’s hands.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s men struck first in the second half, with a 54th min Erich Cronje try that started from their own half. Etienne Taljaard made the decisive left wing break before giving it to the outside centre to finish.

The Sharks withstood a slight momentum shift in the ensuing 10 minutes, when it seemed the Pumas could reduce the gap even more. In that , scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba went to the sin-bin, as the Pumas applied heavy pressure on the Sharks rearguard.

But reserve hooker Kerron van Vuuren came on to pour cold water on the sudden Pumas flame with two scores from the back of a lineout drive.

Although Cronje scored his second try for the Pumas in between those Van Vuuren scores, the Sharks comfortable closed out the game to complete their most complete performance since the original Super Rugby competition ended in March.

Scorers:

Pumas – 19 (7)

Tries: Francois Kleinhans, Erich Cronje (2)

Conversions: Fiela Boshoff (2),

Sharks – 42 (28)

Tries: Manie Libbok, Madosh Tambwe, Dan Jooste, S’bu Nkosi, Kerron van Vuuren (2)

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (6)

Teams

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Neil Maritz, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Fiela Boshoff, 9 Ginter Smuts, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Darrien Landsburg, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Liam Hendricks.

Substitutes: Marko Janse van Rensburg, Stepan de Jager, Brendon Valentyn, Phumzile Maqondwana, Chriswill Willemse, Neil Marais, 22 Ali Mgijima, Dewald Maritz, Daniel Maartens, HP van Schoor, Kwanda Dimaza.

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.