See the Special Way Chrissy Teigen Honored Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen quietly revealed a powerful tribute to her and husband John Legend‘s late son Jack on her Instagram Story.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the TV host posted multiple photos and videos of herself getting ready for Halloween. In between sharing her candid thoughts from the hairstylist’s chair and showing off her Black Swan-inspired costume, Chrissy also posted a photo of her new tattoo. The new ink reads “Jack” along her wrist, and is perpendicular to her tattoo of “John Luna Miles” across her arm. In the photo, Chrissy is holding John’s hand.

Chrissy suffered her pregnancy loss in September. She shared the sad news with her followers on social media, writing, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”