Seahawks vs 49ers live stream: How to watch week 8 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Niners are coming off a huge win over the Patriots while the Seahawks suffered their first loss to the Cardinals. As San Francisco picks up and begins to look like a solid team, this could be a huge game for the division rivals. While the 49ers are formidable competitors, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are the obvious favorites. Wilson has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards and completed 22 touchdown passes — more than a 70% pass completion rate — which makes him a huge hurdle to overcome. Of course, along with Wilson is DK Metcalf who, among other things, is speedy. The Cardinals put as much pressure as they could on the seasoned QB so the Niners may want to employ similar tactics to keep him scrambling.

While the 49ers do have some solid defense, look for some high scores with two dynamic offenses. San Francisco would much rather stay above .500, but it will take everything to hand Seattle its second loss in as many weeks. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Where and when? The Seahawks take on the 49ers on Sunday, November 1 at 4:25 PM ET. The Two thriving teams will duke it out on FOX, though you’ll be able to also catch all the action on streaming services below. Watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers online from outside your country If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Seattle and San Francisco game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere. That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers online in the US This week eight matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs on any device. Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at CenturyLink Field for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.