Seahawks vs 49ers live stream: How to watch week 8 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Niners are coming off a huge win over the Patriots while the Seahawks suffered their first loss to the Cardinals. As San Francisco picks up and begins to look like a solid team, this could be a huge game for the division rivals. While the 49ers are formidable competitors, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are the obvious favorites.
Wilson has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards and completed 22 touchdown passes — more than a 70% pass completion rate — which makes him a huge hurdle to overcome. Of course, along with Wilson is DK Metcalf who, among other things, is speedy. The Cardinals put as much pressure as they could on the seasoned QB so the Niners may want to employ similar tactics to keep him scrambling.
While the 49ers do have some solid defense, look for some high scores with two dynamic offenses. San Francisco would much rather stay above .500, but it will take everything to hand Seattle its second loss in as many weeks.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Where and when?
The Seahawks take on the 49ers on Sunday, November 1 at 4:25 PM ET. The Two thriving teams will duke it out on FOX, though you’ll be able to also catch all the action on streaming services below.
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers online from outside your country
If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Seattle and San Francisco game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers online in the US
This week eight matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs on any device.
Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at CenturyLink Field for free!
FuboTV is the most comprehensive option
There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this week, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this Seahawks and 49ers game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
