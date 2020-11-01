Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.54% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.54%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.54% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Food Products Co. (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 7.30 points to trade at 80.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:) added 9.92% or 1.78 points to end at 19.72 and Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) was up 9.92% or 7.80 points to 86.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Printing & Packaging Company (SE:), which fell 5.73% or 1.22 points to trade at 20.08 at the close. Al Kathiri Holding Co (SE:) declined 5.51% or 4.40 points to end at 75.50 and Tihama Advertising,amp;Public Relations (SE:) was down 4.91% or 2.20 points to 42.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 80 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.92% or 7.80 to 86.40.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.11% or 0.40 to $35.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.97% or 0.37 to hit $37.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.70 to trade at $1878.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.19% to 4.3689, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 94.037.