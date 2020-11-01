Samsung led global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020: report

The global smartphone market is showing signs of recovery in Q3 2020, while Samsung has regained the top spot, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.
Earlier this year, Huawei had overtaken Samsung for the first time when it came to worldwide smartphone shipments, but Samsung is now back in first place with 79.8 million shipments. Huawei came in second with 50.9 million shipments.
Samsung managed to recover in markets including India, Western Europe and Latin America, driven by new models like the Note 20.
“Eased lockdown conditions in all key markets made way for exports and imports, thus streamlining the supply chain again,” the report notes. “The pent-up demand due to lockdowns helped the smartphone market take a recovery trajectory.”
Interestingly, Xiaomi surpassed Apple for the first time to capture the third spot in the global smartphone market with 46.2 million shipments. Apple came in fourth with 41.7 million shipments.
The report outlines that “Apple iPhone shipments declined 7 percent year-over-year during Q3 2020 as the company delayed its annual iPhone launch from Q3 to Q4. We expect Apple’s performance to bounce back in Q4 2020 with the launch of the 5G-powered iPhone 12 series.”
Further, OnePlus shipments grew 96 percent quarter-over-quarter driven by the strong performance of its 8 series and the Nord in key markets like India and Western Europe.
Huawei also managed to drive more than 40 percent of the total 5G shipments, thanks to strong performance in China.
Image credit: Counterpoint Research
Source: Counterpoint Research