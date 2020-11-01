Richard Freedman calls for qualification change

Trainer and commentator Richard Freedman has called for a dramatic overhaul of the qualification rules for the Melbourne Cup, to ensure punters are fully engaged before the iconic race.

Since Vintage Crop became the first horse from the northern hemisphere to win the Cup in 1993, a host of overseas stayers have claimed Australia’s biggest race.

Vow and Declare’s victory last year was the first time a local horse had won the race since Shocking in 2009.

Irish horses dominate the betting for this year’s Cup, with Anthony Van Dyck, Tiger Moth and Sir Dragonet all amongst the favourites.

It’s not necessarily the number overseas horses that has Freedman upset, but the fact that a number have never been seen on an Australian racetrack.

“My bugbear is international horses, there are seven European horses that have come for this race, and there’s one New Zealand horse,” Freedman said on Sports Sunday.

“There’s four of them in the race who have not raced in Australia. No-one here has seen them.

Vow and Declare (L) leads the Melbourne Cup field at Flemington in 2019. (Getty)

“They’re very good horses, they could easily win the race. What about the average punter sitting there thinking: ‘I’ve never even seen that horse. I don’t know anything about it. It’s raced in Europe.'”

According to Freedman, there’s an easy fix for the problem.

“I’ve been a big critic of European horses coming down for this race, because it’s our most important race, because of its culture and its history,” Freedman said.

“The seven European horses, they should all have to qualify, by running in a race in Australia in the preceding three months.

“If you do that, everyone gets a look, and the punters are engaged again.

“This race is as much about funding the sport, a huge amount of turnover comes to the sport from this one particular race. It’s incredibly important. That would solve a lot of problems for me.”