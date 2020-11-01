Richa Chadha says Ali Fazal doesn’t have to speak up for her

Richa Chadha is known to speak her mind always. She took legal action against Payal Ghosh who passed a defamatory comment about her while accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. The matter ended with Ghosh issuing an unconditional apology for her remark and further refraining from mentioning her name in any matter.

Talking about this, Richa was asked why Ali Fazal did not speak up a lot about it on social media. Responding to the same, Richa said his support is a given and she doesn’t need his voice to fight her own battles. She said, “Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There’s mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship. He didn’t need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he has always been supportive and been there for me. His support is a given.”



Their dynamics as a couple are one everyone should look upto.