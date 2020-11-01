Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:
Researchers have developed a deep learning technique that can significantly decrease the computational capacity required to solve partial differential equations — Partial differential equations can describe everything from planetary motion to plate tectonics, but they’re notoriously hard to solve.
Researchers have developed a deep learning technique that can significantly decrease the computational capacity required to solve partial differential equations (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)
Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review: