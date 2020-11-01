Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake

Rescue workers extricated a body from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck.

The earthquake on Friday hit northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

Teams worked to find people trapped under nine buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. They found more bodies than survivors on Sunday.

Turkish media reported that one of the buildings had been at risk of earthquake damage but continued to be occupied.

Turkey’s justice minister said prosecutors have begun investigating several collapsed buildings and promised legal repercussions if experts identified neglect.