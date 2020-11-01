Report: Washington open to trading Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team used the No. 15 overall pick on Dwayne Haskins less than two years ago, but the quarterback’s days with the franchise might already be numbered.

Washington has not been actively shopping Haskins in trade talks, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are open to trading him in the right deal. However, Rapoport notes that the market has been “relatively quiet” ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Haskins began the season as Washington’s starting quarterback but has fallen to third string behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. He was recently fined for a violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins has faced criticism about his priorities and work habits. There was even talk that he was bragging about his own stats after a Week 4 loss to Baltimore.