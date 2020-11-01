Report: Elton Brand, Sixers agree to multiyear extension

General manager Elton Brand has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Sixers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He adds that a five-year deal with Daryl Morey has been finalized, and he will be introduced as the team’s new president of basketball operations Monday at a news conference.

Brand has been with the Sixers’ front office since 2016, becoming a player-development consultant after his 16-year playing career ended. He was named general manager of their G League affiliate a year later and was promoted to his current position in 2018.

Brand might have agreed to the extension before news broke that Morey was joining the organization. A source told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week that Brand has three years remaining on his contract, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst cited that as a new development (h/t RealGM).

“There’s a report out of Philly today, from Keith Pompey, that Elton Brand has three years left on his contract,” Windhorst said Wednesday. “Well, a month ago he had one year left on his contract, so I think there was a possibility Elton Brand got a contract extension that they didn’t announce.”

The organization reportedly views Brand and Morey as a “1-2 punch” as a management team. Both are used to being in charge of personnel decisions, as Morey served as the general manager in Houston for 14 years before leaving the Rockets last month.

