Report: Cam Newton’s starting job with Patriots not safe

Cam Newton was benched after an abysmal first half in the New England Patriots’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, and it is not out of the question that it will happen again on Sunday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Patriots could bench Newton during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills if he continues with his recent trend of making mistakes. While Newton isn’t exactly down to his final strike, Glazer says the Patriots are “concerned about the number of errors he has had the last two weeks.”