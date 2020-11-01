Reflective Activewear Just in Time for Daylight Savings

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.



Working out is hard enough, but throw daylight savings ending into the mix and you may feel like you can kiss your fitness goals goodbye as you get used to a new schedule.

But hold up: just because it’s getting dark out sooner, that doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel. You can (and should) still hit the pavement, but you’re going to need some reflective activewear so you can safely stand out when you’re busting a sweat around dusk.

So below, check out our favorite reflective activewear from Lululemon, Fabletics and more!