Profile of Google Cloud’s Kelsey Hightower, a respected figure in cloud computing and one of the few prominent Black men in enterprise infrastructure tech — Peter Idah had met Kelsey Hightower before. But this time, he brought his son. — It was March 2016, and the Kubernetes jamboree …
Profile of Google Cloud's Kelsey Hightower, a respected figure in cloud computing and one of the few prominent Black men in enterprise infrastructure tech (Tom Krazit/Protocol)
