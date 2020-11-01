Profile of Google Cloud's Kelsey Hightower, a respected figure in cloud computing and one of the few prominent Black men in enterprise infrastructure tech (Tom Krazit/Protocol)

Tom Krazit / Protocol:

Profile of Google Cloud’s Kelsey Hightower, a respected figure in cloud computing and one of the few prominent Black men in enterprise infrastructure tech  —  Peter Idah had met Kelsey Hightower before.  But this time, he brought his son.  —  It was March 2016, and the Kubernetes jamboree …

