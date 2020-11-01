Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dress up for Halloween

Every October 31, the Western world celebrates a spooky holiday called Halloween. Following suit, several B-town celebrities have indulged in this holiday with fun get-ups to their fans. 

Bringing her A-game, Sonam Kapoor dressed up as Marilyn Monroe in a black turtleneck, a classic red lip and the signature Manroe blonde burls. She looks absolutely stunning in the look. 

Bhumi Pednekar too experimented with some make-up and tried a look perfect for the day. Priyanka Chopra too joined the ladies with a spooky filter on her social media to wish her followers on the Western festival. 

Check out the pictures below. 

