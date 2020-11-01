Pride of Britain Awards: Holly Willoughby and Carol Vorderman lead the glamour at virtual ceremony

Holly Willoughby and Carol Vorderman looked sensational as they led the glamour at the virtual Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s ceremony will feature prerecorded segments of recipients receiving their awards at home, while a host of big names headed to The Royal Chelsea Hospital to film links ahead of the show.

And despite this year’s event not featuring the glitz and glam of the red carpet, it didn’t stop celebrities including Holly, 39, and Carol, 59, from pulling out all the stops at home with their ensembles.

Wow! Holly Willoughby and Carol Vorderman looked sensational as they led the glamour at the virtual Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night

This Morning host Holly looked sensational in a figure-hugging black maxi-dress by luxury womenswear brand Safiyaa.

The star, who is set to present an award, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her glamorous outfit ahead of the annual awards ceremony.

In one snap, she shied away from the camera to show off the gown’s plunging back, brought together by a large bow at the nape of her neck.

Her understated dress was complimented with silver chains running down the back of the straps, adding some glitz to her elegant attire.

Stunning: Despite this year’s event not featuring the glitz and glam of the red carpet, it didn’t stop celebrities including Holly, 39, and Carol, 59, (pictured with Paloma Faith) from pulling out all the stops at home with their ensembles

Holly, who is presenting This Morning’s Emergency Services Award, accessorised her glamorous look with earrings from Stephen Webster Jewellery and styled her golden tresses effortlessly swept up in a low-bun.

Alongside the snap, she teased: ‘Tonight on @itv it’s the best awards of them all… @prideofbritain … honoured to be asked to present @thismorning emergency services award… see you at 9pm tonight @itv @dailymirror.’

Meanwhile, Carol, who has hosted the awards for 22 years, looked sensational in a flowing royal blue gown as she took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the ceremony.

Carol, who was joined by pregnant Paloma Faith on stage, wowed in her dazzling number which featured an embellished bodice and a flowing skirt.

Sensational: The host of This Morning, 39, looked sensational in a figure-hugging black maxi-dress by luxury womenswear brand Safiyaa

Glamorous: In one snap, she shied away from the camera to show off the gown’s plunging back, brought together by a large bow at the nape of her neck

The TV favourite wore her blonde tresses in a loose style which hung on her shoulders, while she enhanced her features with a glam palette of make-up.

Meanwhile Paloma, 39, who is expecting her second child, looked chic in an all black number as she joined Carol in paying tribute to the winners.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Hawkins took to Instagram to show off her glam look as she prepared to watch the ceremony at home.

Garden glam: Elsewhere, Charlotte Hawkins took to Instagram to show off her glam look as she prepared to watch the ceremony at home

Ready for the ceremony: Leslie Joseph and Linda Robson meanwhile were in a party mood as they encouraged fans to tune into the ceremony

All black everything: The Birds of a Feather favourites did a little dance in a clip shared to Instagram, with Leslie, 75, upping the glam in a busty little black dress, while Linda, 62, kept things casual in a cosy black co-ord

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 45, looked sensational in an off-white, off-the-shoulder gown by Coast.

The star beamed as she sat on her garden bench with a Union Jack flag and a cup of tea in hand.

Leslie Joseph and Linda Robson meanwhile were in a party mood as they encouraged fans to tune into the ceremony.

The Birds of a Feather favourites did a little dance in a clip shared to Instagram, with Leslie, 75, upping the glam in a busty little black dress, while Linda, 62, kept things casual in a cosy black co-ord.

What a beauty: Love Island’s Paige Turley was also set for the ceremony, as she took to her stories to share her glam for the night

Love Island’s Paige Turley was also set for the ceremony, as she took to her stories to share her glam for the night.

The Scottish beauty, 22, stunned as she showed off her smokey eyes and glossy lips, while her blonde tresses were blow dried into bouncy waves.

Elsewhere, Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher, 44, slipped into a glitzy black number as she prepared to watch at home with a box of tissues and glass of bubbly to hand.

While Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers, 44, had his flag and a cup of tea at the ready as he settled in for the night.

Earlier in the day, Diversity brothers Ashley – who is Carol’s co-host – and Jordan Banjo posed for a snap together as they encouraged fans to tune into the show.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s awards will look different than normal as most of the awards have been prerecorded ahead of the broadcast.

Night in: Elsewhere, Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher, 44, slipped into a glitzy black number as she prepared to watch at home with a box of tissues and glass of bubbly to hand

All set: While Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers, 44, had his flag and a cup of tea at the ready as he settled in for the night

While the stars all filmed their contributions at the famous Royal Hospital Chelsea, which was lit up for the occasion with a stunning Pride Of Britain Awards set.

As the awards air on ITV, landmarks across London, including the London Eye, BT Tower and County Hall, will turn red, white and blue in celebration of this year’s winners.

Marcus Rashford and Captain Sir Tom Moore will be among those honoured in the ceremony which awards the remarkable achievements of Brits who have selflessly contributed the the nation and the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already filmed a segment to thank St Bartholomew’s in London for their work during the pandemic with Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway. They are set to make another appearance on the evening, too.

Tune in: Earlier in the day, Diversity brothers Ashley – who is Carol’s co-host – and Jordan Banjo posed for a snap together as they encouraged fans to tune into the show

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

Since the first ceremony in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbusiness, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

The awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV – making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.

The winners come from tens of thousands of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals discovered by our team of researchers. They are whittled down to a shortlist from which our judging panel, made up of celebrated figures in national life, chooses the winners.

Holly’s sneak peak came soon after she took to Instagram on Sunday morning to show off her ‘lockdown look’ in a cozy selfie.

The presenter opted for a more casual look than her red-carpet glamour as she sat cross-legged in cozy loungewear in preparation for the four-week national lockdown.

She is set to stay at home in style as she donned a set of pink checkered pyjamas, boasting a stylish white feathered hem.

Lockdown look: Holly’s sneak peak came soon after she took to Instagram on Sunday morning to show off her pink pyjamas as she prepares for the four-week lockdown

Holly grinned at the camera as she opted for a natural look in her make-up free selfie, wearing her blonde locks pushed off her face.

She captioned the snap: ‘Found my lockdown look… thank you @beach_flamingo for the best PJ’s ever! #gifted #nevergettingdressed.’

Her cozy loungewear outfit came after Boris Johnson unveiled a dramatic new national month-long lockdown last night, ordering the public to stay at home.

The new measures are set to come into force from midnight on Thursday morning until December 2 and are a bid to stop the NHS being swamped before Christmas.

But Holly was quick to prepare for the strict measures starting next week, as she pledged to ‘never get dressed’ after the stay at home plea.

Feeling festive! Feathers appear to be a new favourite for Holly as she wowed in a sequin frock which boasted a feathered hem and cuffs as she teased she was ‘filming something festive’

Feathers appear to be a new favourite for the TV presenter as she wowed in a sequin frock which boasted a feathered hem and cuffs as she teased she was ‘filming something festive’.

Holly’s short dress from 16Arlington featured a high neckline which elegantly balanced out its short hemline.

The TV host’s stylist Danielle Whiteman boosted the presenter’s height with a barely there pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman stilettos.

Holly has recently enjoyed some rare away from This Morning as she spent half-term with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – nine-year-old Belle, Harry, 11, and Chester, six.