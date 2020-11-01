Pride Of Britain Awards 2020: Carol Vorderman wears long blue gown

22- host of the annual Pride Of Britain Awards Carol Vorderman opened the 2020 ceremony on Sunday evening with a grand entrance, a glam look and a political dig.

The presenter, 59, kicked off proceedings by flying across London’s skyline at sunset, looking sensational in a glam ensemble, her blonde locks fluttering in the breeze.

Touching down at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea – which has been illuminated for the occasion with a stunning Pride Of Britain Awards set and red, white and blue lights in celebration of this year’s winners – Carol stunned in a sparkling blue gown as she introduced the awards – this year held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carol was sure to start things off with a tongue-in-cheek opening speech, referencing the events of the past seven months.

‘Whether you’ve been working from the kitchen table, home-schooling the kids, teaching your nan to Zoom, or even taking a day trip to Barnard Castle, they’ve been tough times for us all,’ Carol said – the latter a jibe at Boris Johnson’s Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings’ infamous outing in April, which saw him flout lockdown rules.

She went on: ‘It may feel like everything has changed, but at least there is one thing that hasn’t.

‘The incredible Pride Of Britain spirit which saw us looking after our neighbours and supporting our key workers.’

Viewers at home were quick to react to Carol’s sly dig at Dominic and took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

‘@carolvorders throwing shade at Dominic Cummings… yes!’ tweeted one viewer.

While another said: ‘Just can’t let it go can they. Carol Vorderman just had to make a snide remark about Dominic Cummings and Barnard Castle at #PrideofBritain awards. Absolutely no need for it, and totally out of context!’

‘You go @carolvorders taking a dig at Cummings’ tweeted a supportive third person.

‘LOVED Carol Vordeman’s dig at Dominic Cummings there…’ commented a fourth.

With another watcher remarking: ‘It’s barely 30 seconds in and carol just dragged dom cummings through the mud.’

The veteran presenter has hosted the annual awards ceremony since it began back in 1999.

And the star once again pulled out all the stops with her ensemble, looking sensational in a flowing royal blue gown.

Carol wowed in her dazzling number which featured an embellished sequin bodice and a full, flowing skirt.

The TV favourite wore her blonde tresses in a loose style which hung on her shoulders, while she enhanced her features with a glam palette of make-up.

As the awards aired on ITV, landmarks across London, including the London Eye, BT Tower and County Hall, were also seen lit up in the colours of the union jack flag.

Carol was joined for the awards by the likes of Ashley Banjo and Susanna Reid to introduce some of the winners.

Susanna looked stunning in a sparkling floor-length red cocktail dress and introduced the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser Award winner, Tony Hudgell, who at five-years-old raised more than £1 million in a lockdown walking challenge, inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The youngster was surprised by his heroes Ant & Dec, who dressed up as Nutcracker soldiers to hand him his prize.

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway was dubbed ‘amazing’ by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for her resilience amid her husband Derek Draper’s COVID-19 battle.

Kate, 53, was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in a pre-recorded segment to honour the NHS – a cause close to the Good Morning Britain anchor’s heart since her husband contracted coronavirus months ago.

Katherine Jenkins was also seen honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore with a Special Recognition Award

Ashley was joined by his Diversity co-star Jordan Banjo, along with footballer Marcus Rashford, to award Child Of Courage Emmie Narayn-Nicholasw with her prize.

In a double-honour, Ashley and Jordan also presented Manchester United and England star Marcus with a Special Recognition award for his remarkable campaign to stop kids going hungry.

Former victim of domestic violence Rebecca Beattie was awarded the Prince’s Trust Young Achiever prize, by Prince Charles himself, for setting up Always B. U, an ethical clothing brand dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence.

Elsewhere, Coronation Street stars Antony Cotton and Jennie McAlpine surprised green-fingered great-grandmother Dena Murphy with the TSB Community Hero gong.

David Beckham was up next, stunning a young fan when he presented him with an award.

The former footballer, 45, left Sebastian Williams, 11, and his family stunned as he surprised him at a hotel and presented him with a Pride of Britain Child of Courage Award.

While Olly Murs then surprised a brave police officer by presenting her with an award while she was on set at

