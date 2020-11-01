Poco C3: POCO C3 Review: POCO C3 Review & Rating

Smartphone brand Poco marked its entry into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of Poco F1. The handset was a mid-range phone and was priced at Rs 20,999. The company has recently launched its first entry-level phone Poco C3 in India. The smartphone has two RAM models — 3GB and 4GB and comes with a starting price of Rs 7,499 and comes in three colour variants. We reviewed the 4GB RAM variant. Here’s what we liked and disliked about it

Poco C3: Design and display

Poco C3 comes with a textured finish design on the back. The phone has a plastic body with a two-tone gradient design. Our review unit was the Arctic Blue variant. Lime Green and Matte Black are the other colour options that one can choose from. The smartphone measures 164.9 mm x 77.1 mm x 9 mm and weighs 194 grams. The handset is on the heavier side. Having said that it does feel sturdy in hands.

On the device’s back is the square-shaped camera module housing LED flash and camera sensors. Letters Poco are placed right below the setup. The rear design is smudge-free and does not register fingerprint marks easily. Edges are curved on the sides, adding to the overall grip of the device in hands. At the front is the same old notch display with noticeable bezels on the top. Chin of the smartphone is thick too.

Power button with volume rockers are placed on the right edge of the phone. SIM tray can be found on the left side. On the bottom edge is the micro USB charging port along with a microphone and speaker grilles.

Poco C3 is equipped with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600×720 pixel resolution. The display has adequate brightness levels. Colours look a bit over-saturated, but the overall display gives satisfactory performance. Viewing angles are decent. The phone’s display is TUV Rheinland certified and has a Blue light filter for eye protection. Poco C3 is P2i protected.

Poco C3: Performance

Poco C3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. To boost the gaming experience, the phone feature Hyperengine game technology. The device can handle day-to-day tasks easily. One can also play a game or two on the device.

There were no noticeable lags in the performance. Though, the phone did heat up after prolonged usage. Poco C3 is capable of handling multitasking. However, the apps loading time is a bit slow.

Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The company says that the phone features Poco clean experience. Although there are some bloatware apps that come with the smartphone, the UI is new and refreshing. App icons are large and funky.

The MIUI 12 offers customization options to users. Thankfully, the UI does not make you forcibly see any ad.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the device. For safety and privacy, one has to rely on the 2D face unlock only. Also, the speaker sound output is mediocre- both in terms of quality and sound levels.





Poco C3: Camera





Poco C3 is equipped with a triple13 camera system on the back. The setup comprises of a 13MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The camera app is easy to use and navigate through.

The 13MP camera manages to click decent daylight pictures including the ones taken indoors. Photos clicked have a considerable amount of detail, although don’t expect much at this price point. Colour in the images looked oversaturated. But that goes for the overall display as we mentioned earlier. Low-light photography can be a challenge with Poco C3 because of the absence of Night mode.

Talking about the depth and macro sensor, the duo does the job without many complaints. For selfies, the handset has a 5MP front camera with AI scene detection. The phone manages to click good selfies, even in portrait modes.

Poco C3: Battery

Poco C3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 10watt charger. There is no Type-C and the phone features the old micro USB port for charging. During our usage, we found that the phone takes more than 2 hours to charge completely. On average, the handset can last a day easily without any need to plug-in the device.

Verdict

Poco C3 is a simple phone with no major highlight. It is a pocket-friendly phone priced at Rs 7,499 onwards. Having said that, the phone could be a good option for those looking for a budget phone with a decent battery and camera features. The fact that the display has a Blue light filter and is TUV Rheinland certified for eye protection, it can be a good choice for the students taking online classes.