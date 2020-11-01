PICS | Pretoria nightclub ceiling collapses during night out

The ceiling of a Pretoria nightclub collapsed on Saturday night.

Social media posts shared by patrons of Propaganda, a restaurant and night club in the Pretoria CBD, showed patrons milling around the collapsed ceiling.

A statement which the club also shared on social media, confirmed the incident and indicated that operations would be suspended temporarily.

“In the midst of the unexpected (sic) due to the bad weather experienced last night, part of our ceiling (not roof) collapsed. No fatalities or serious injuries occurred, our building structure remains intact,” the statement said.

“A massive applause to the faithful. We remain committed to the cause, your safety, to serve, entertain and provide classic hospitality. Yesterday, today, tomorrow we are still Propaganda.”

The club, which has capacity to hold around 3 000 people, has three floors. It is unclear which part of the building was affected or how many people were injured.

More to follow.