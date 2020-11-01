PICS | Heavy rains and localised flooding hit some areas in Pretoria

Heavy rains have resulted in flooding in areas of Gauteng.
Centurion saw flooding in areas around the Hennops River, with motorists advised by the City of Tshwane to avoid several roads.
It also advised motorists to avoid low-lying areas and bridges.
The South African Weather Service forecasted heavy downpours in the province on Sunday.
On Friday, it issued a warning for localised flooding in low-lying areas due to scattered and widespread showers and thundershowers across the interior.
City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no incidents of flooding had been reported as yet.
“We [have not had] any major incidents reported so far, however, we remain on high alert,” he added.
