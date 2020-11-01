Photos: Malaika Arora takes out for a walk with her dog

Malaika Arora has to be a paparazzi favourite. Be it at the gym or out for a run, the photographers love to follow her around. Since the lockdown, we’ve seen very little of her, out and about in the city. After recovering from COVID-19, Malaika is gradually getting back to routine. She has also started shooting for her shows and was today snapped in Bandra, out for a walk with her pet.

Malaika stuck to her comfy track pants, a simple white t-shirt, a top knot and sneakers. Check out the pictures of her outing with her doggo below.