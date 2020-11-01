[PHOTOS] Funniest Political TV Episodes Ever

Are you tired of this election already? That means you have something in common with, well, everyone.

You can’t flip on the TV these days without hearing someone yell about Trump, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, laptops, ballot boxes, swing state polls, secret Chinese bank accounts… and we still have two days to go. (Or more, depending on how fast those mail-in ballots are counted.) No matter which candidate you support, every one of us could use a serious mental-health break. So let’s all heal together with the power of laughter.

Check out the photo gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and find a dozen hilarious episodes of TV, all lampooning the sheer ridiculousness of our electoral process. These old favorites and new classics, all available to stream right now, should help you find some humor in this grim marathon of a presidential campaign. (We laugh so that we do not cry.)

Take a look at the episodes we picked, then come back and hit the comments to remind us of all the funny political episodes we forgot to include. (We can always order a recount.) But please, no real-world politics talk. We’ve all had enough of that to last us a lifetime.