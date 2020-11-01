Philippines says death toll from Typhoon Goni climbs to 16 By

© . Aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines
MANILA () – The Philippines’ disaster agency said on Monday the death toll from Typhoon Goni, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, had climbed to 16.
Goni’s powerful winds and heavy rains causing flooding had left 10 dead in Albay province and another six in Catanduanes, both south of the main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s 108 million population, the agency said in a statement.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would visit the hardest hit areas, Senator Christoher Go, his top aide, told a briefing.
