Philippines says death toll from Typhoon Goni climbs to 16 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines

2/2

MANILA () – The Philippines’ disaster agency said on Monday the death toll from Typhoon Goni, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, had climbed to 16.

Goni’s powerful winds and heavy rains causing flooding had left 10 dead in Albay province and another six in Catanduanes, both south of the main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s 108 million population, the agency said in a statement.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would visit the hardest hit areas, Senator Christoher Go, his top aide, told a briefing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR