Perth teen assaulted, spat on by gang while trick-or-treating in Port Kennedy

A Perth teenager was hit in the head with bolt cutters and then set upon by a group of teenage boys in a horrifying Halloween night attack.

Jayda Hall, 16, was trick-or-treating with friends in Port Kennedy around 7pm last night.

She was approached by three teenage boys on a moped, who Ms Hall says spat on her before turning violent.

“They came towards me and tried to run me over,” Ms Hall told .

“He pulled out bolt cutters and hit me across the back of the head with it, and I fell to the floor.

“I was then kicked in the back.”

Ms Hall’s mother said the boys were all wearing masks during the attack.