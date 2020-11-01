Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt fight, boxing news

NRL great Paul Gallen has revealed his struggle to find sparring partners willing to help him prepare for his fight against UFC icon Mark Hunt.

Gallen will fight Hunt at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium on December 16. The former NSW State of Origin captain is already dealing with the effects of a torn bicep, hoping that he will get about one month’s worth of sparring before the heavyweight bout.

Gallen (9-0-1, 5 KOs) told Wide World of Sports that he’d only just managed to assemble adequate sparring partners, given Hunt’s standing in the fight game. The ‘Super Samoan’, the UFC’s former walk-off KO king, is widely revered.

“That’s been a bit of an issue this time actually, getting sparring partners. Because he’s such a big name and such a big legend, there’s a lot of guys who are reluctant to help you train because of who he is,” Gallen said.

“I can understand part of it but at the end of the day, there’s only a limited number of heavyweights in Sydney. Everyone sort of helps everyone where they can and if you ended up fighting one day, you end up fighting.

“But it was a bit of a struggle at the start to find sparring partners. We ended up picking up some and we should be OK going forward.”

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. (Getty)

Gallen has known Hunt for some time; former Test prop Jason Stevens is a mutual friend. They have never sparred, so their December fight will be the first time that they’ve traded blows.

“I’ve never sparred with him. Herman Purcell is a nuggety sort of guy I’ve fought a couple of times, he’s the current Australasian champion,” Gallen said.

“I was going to ask Mark when I fought John Hopoate because Hopoate’s a big puncher as well, but I was lucky enough to pick up other sparring.”

Gallen does have experience sparring against another UFC slugger who’s somewhat in the Hunt mould: Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa, who just scored a brutal KO win over Stefan Struve on UFC Fight Island.

“He gave me a lot of confidence, I think I sparred him before the ‘Hoppa’ fight. It gave me a lot of confidence, being able to get in the ring with him,” Gallen said.

“[UFC light-heavyweight] Tyson Pedro was the other one I sparred a fair bit last year. I’ve sparred a lot of the good guys in Australia and I’ve sort of handled myself OK. I’ve got a bit of confidence knowing I can do that.

“Sparring and fighting are different, I know that, but the fact I’ve been in there with a lot of the good ones gives me confidence.”

Paul Gallen during his win over John Hopoate. (Getty)

Gallen and Tuivasa first sparred in 2017. The UFC heavyweight doesn’t have fond memories of the first hit-out.

“He punched the f— out of me that one time, Gal,” Tuivasa told Wide World of Sports last year.

“I was trying to take it easy and it was going all right. But then I broke out [of a clinch] and he f—en uppercutted me on the way out. I got a big shiner – massive shiner. It was there for two weeks.

“That was the first time I sparred with him. I was like, ‘Thanks, Gal!’

“It was fun. He can fight – he’s a really good boxer. I think he could have done really well in boxing but he’s an animal football player, too.”

Tuivasa has regularly sparred Hunt and now, Gallen gets a crack at the UFC legend. Their fight will be the co-main event to Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan.

**Tickets for The Sydney Superfight go on sale at 10am AEDT Monday, November 2.