‘Obese’ Rapper Rod Wave Steps On Stage & It Collapses Like A Sink hole! (Videos)

Rapper Rod Wave is 5 foot 8 feet tall and 380 pounds, and MTO NEWS confirmed that he was too heavy for the stage last night.

The rapper was performing at a concert in Florida yesterday, and the stage gave out under him. Luckily neither Rod or anyone else was injured.

The video is going viral all over social media. Rod was a trending topic on Twitter This morning.

Watch:

Rod Wave, born Rodarius Marcell Green, is a burgeoning rapper from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has released a steady stream of mixtapes that has his name buzzing in the streets.

The 22-year-old rapper’s single, “Heart on Ice,” from his mixtape, PTSD, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. He followed that up with the back-to-back releases of his debut studio album, Ghetto Gospel, and sophomore effort, Pray 4 Love, which peaked at No. 10 and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, respectively.

Recently, the fast-rising Florida star has been nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, alongside fellow newcomers Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa and the late Pop Smoke.