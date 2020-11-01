‘Obese’ Rapper Rod Wave Steps On Stage & It Collapses Like A Sink hole! (Videos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Rod Wave is 5 foot 8 feet tall and 380 pounds, and MTO NEWS confirmed that he was too heavy for the stage last night.

The rapper was performing at a concert in Florida yesterday, and the stage gave out under him. Luckily neither Rod or anyone else was injured.

The video is going viral all over social media. Rod was a trending topic on Twitter This morning.

Watch:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR