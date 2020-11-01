NSW Rugby League reveal new Blues anthem before Game One opener

NSW Rugby League have announced a new Blues anthem ahead of the State of Origin opener on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.

The anthem titled “We all Bleed Blue” is performed by the team’s sponsor, The Star, and their Blues Choir, and according to NSWRL it “is set to unite all the team’s official NSW Blues fans, including the Blatchys Blues supporter group, in a show of solidarity as they chase a third successive series victory”.

With lyrics that include a warning to “beware of slippery cane toads” and unite “vegans, vegetarians and bacon lovers”, the anthem aims to “inject a bit of fun and positivity into what has been a very tough year for everyone”, according to The Star’s Chief Marketing Officer George Hughes.

NRL backflips on plans to scrap State of Origin national anthem

“The ‘We all Bleed Blue’ anthem is a celebration of the bond that the NSW Blues team and its fans have shared over the past 40 years,” NSWRL Chief Commercial Officer Jodie Cross said.

“Our fans are one of the strongest, loudest and proudest supporter groups in Australian sporting history, cheering on the NSW Blues from far and wide.

“We are proud to have the support of more than 13,000 Blatchys Blues fans regularly taking over the northern end of ANZ Stadium kitted out in their blue wigs.

“They are also found in large numbers at interstate venues, and this year we will no doubt see and hear them at Adelaide Oval and Suncorp Stadium singing the ‘We all Bleed Blue’ anthem, loud and proud.”

Fittler speaks on anthem backflip

The announcement comes off the back of the NRL’s controversial decision to backflip on axing the singing of the Australian national anthem on Thursday. Hours after they decided not to have the national anthem played pre-game during this Origin series because it was not an international match, a fan backlash, including from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, led to the NRL re-instating the anthem performance.

In 2019’s Origin series New South Wales players Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr protested the national anthem by staying silent, as did Queensland’s Will Chambers.

Blues coach Brad Fittler threatened to restrict media access to his players if the national anthem issue causes the same distraction it did in 2019, but he welcomed the NSW anthem.

“While the match-watching experience has been restricted due to social distancing norms, the State of Origin fever remains the same and the Blues fans never fail to celebrate, cheering loud and proud. Now they will be armed with a new anthem,” Fittler said in a statement.

The Blues line up for the national anthem in 2019 (Getty)

‘WE ALL BLEED BLUE’ NSW ANTHEM LYRICS

It was 40 years ago today

On a patch of hallowed grass

Artie took a swipe at Mick

And sat him on his arse

From Tommy down to our mate Boyd

It’s been a journey long

We bring our humble song to you

So you can sing along

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

Vegans vegetarians and bacon lovers too

Now beware of slippery cane toads

Or they’ll slip in for a try

Smith or Thurston or Billy the Kid

They could make a Blatchy cry

Well it wasn’t all that long ago

The blue skies turned maroon

No matter how well our team played

Our hopes and dreams seemed doomed

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

Butchers and accountants

And keepers at the zoo

Then one day a chap named Freddy

He’d learned a thing or two

It’s not for me or the team we play

But the fans that bleed for you

And from brick veneers and fibro shacks

From Bondi Beach to Bourke and back

Freddy heard a distant sound

That grew and grew ’til it shook the ground

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

We all bleed blue

Everywhere across our state