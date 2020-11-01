NRL player Dylan Walker charged over alleged assault

NRL player Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault on Sydney’s northern beaches last night.
Police said they were told the 26-year-old left a restaurant on May Road, Narraweena, and tried to get into a woman’s car, who he didn’t know, which was parked outside.
“When confronted, the man allegedly became aggressive and was allegedly involved in a physical altercation, assaulting two men before fleeing,” police said in a statement.
Walker was arrested and taken to Manly Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault.
The 26-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court on November 18.
The Manly Sea Eagles said the alleged incident has been reported to the NRL integrity unit.
“The Integrity Unit is liaising with both police and the club,” a statement said.