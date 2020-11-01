New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears live stream: How to watch the NFL game from anywhere

Once again the Chicago Bears are off to a hot start this season, but they’ll need to keep it rolling if they want to beat the Saints on Sunday. This could end up being one of the better games of the week, and below we’ll explain how fans can watch it live from anywhere.
The New Orleans Saints are always a tough team led by veteran QB Drew Brees, but this week they’ll have to go into Soldier Field and face a rejuvenated Bears team. However, the only solid team the Bears have beat this year is the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady, so their record could be a little misleading
Still, you can’t discount a 5-2 record in the NFL. That said, the Saints are also sitting pretty at 4-2 and just came off of a big win last Sunday. Basically, these are two of the best 2-loss teams in the NFL, which means we’re in for a great game in the late afternoon.
The key to the Saints vs Bears game will likely come down to execution, and turnovers. Drew Brees has only turned the ball over 3 times, which Nick Foles already has 4 INT without starting the entire season. So, whatever team has better ball security will likely come out on top.
Brees and the Saints are 5th in the league in points, scoring around 30 a game, so this will likely be a high-scoring affair. If you don’t want to miss it here are all of the ways to tune in.
New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears: When and where?
This week 8 matchup will be in chilly Chicago at Soldier Field. We’re expecting a little sunshine and strong 15-25 mph winds according to the latest weather reports. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.
How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Brees vs Foles this Sunday.
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears online in the U.S.
This late afternoon Sunday game airs on FOX Sports, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free! Now we just need free beer too.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears live in the UK
If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Bears game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
We have bad news though, as Sky Sports isn’t showing the Panthers vs Saints game this week, but on November 9th they’ll show the Saints vs Bucs. For now, you can still watch Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears live in Australia
As for those living in Australia, you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. In closing, we wish you and your team luck.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.