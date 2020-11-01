New on Netflix in November 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month as second lockdown announced

It’s yet another busy month for Netflix.
Helping you through will be the fourth season of hit show The Crown, the release of Oscar contender Hillbilly Elegy – for which Glenn Close is being hotly tipped to win – and a bustling list of high-profile older films.
Helping you get into the festive spirit will be a series of Christmas specials, including new movie Jingle Jangle and a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Can You Hear Me? season two
The Minions of Midas season one
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Voices of Fire season one
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas season two
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Aunty Doona’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Wonderoos! Happy Holiday!
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime
National Lampoon’s Vacation
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Dawson’s Creek season 1-6
The End of the F***ing World series two
Masameer Classics season three
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts season two
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season two