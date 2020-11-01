New on Netflix in November 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month as second lockdown announced

It’s yet another busy month for Netflix.

Helping you through will be the fourth season of hit show The Crown, the release of Oscar contender Hillbilly Elegy – for which Glenn Close is being hotly tipped to win – and a bustling list of high-profile older films.

Helping you get into the festive spirit will be a series of Christmas specials, including new movie Jingle Jangle and a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two’ (Netflix)

Can You Hear Me? season two

The Minions of Midas season one

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ (Des Willie/Netflix)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Voices of Fire season one

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas season two

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

A Shawn Mendes documentary is coming to Netflix this month (John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Aunty Doona’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Wonderoos! Happy Holiday!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Woody Harrelson leads the ‘Zombieland’ cast (YouTube/screengrab)

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime

National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is coming to Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Dawson’s Creek season 1-6

The End of the F***ing World series two

Masameer Classics season three

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts season two