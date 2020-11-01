NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Claps Back at Floyd Mayweather for Criticizing Her Son’s Upbringing

Instagram

Sherhonda Gaulden angrily responds on Instagram Live after the boxing legend shades the ‘Outside Today’ rapper while confirming his daughter YaYa’s pregnancy.

There’s an in-law feud shaping up between NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s mother and YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather‘s father Floyd Mayweather, Jr. While they are supposed to be overjoyed over the impending arrival of their grandchild, the in-laws have been involved in a heated online clapback.

YoungBoy’s mom Sherhonda Gaulden took offense with Floyd’s words after the latter confirmed his daughter’s pregnancy with the rapper’s baby. During a recent interview, he threw shade at the 21-year-old star as he criticized his “upbringing.”

Refusing to be judged by the former boxing champion about her parenting skills, Sherhonda then went on Instagram Live to respond to Floyd’s remarks. “He gon’ say it starts at home. But when I heard that, I really like — I really ain’t pay no attention to it,” she began addressing his comments on her son, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

“Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want. They gon’ do what they want,” she continued. “If Kentrell wanted to say he was a b***h a** daddy, that’s probably how Kentrell felt at that time.”

Sherhonda went on defending herself as a parent, “Don’t blame me for what Kentrell told him.” She also told Floyd to stop messing with her, adding, “If there’s static, there must be — I don’t, I don’t like that s**t. Don’t talk about me. Don’t put my name in your mouth. You don’t know me, Mister. You don’t know me at all.”

Floyd confirmed YaYa’s pregnancy during his appearance on the “Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored” podcast. “Always want the best (for her),” he said of his daughter who is expecting her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend YoungBoy. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy – me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy.”

The 43-year-old then weighed in on the “Valuable Pain” spitter who previously referred to him as “b***h a** daddy.” He said of the Baton Rouge native, “It has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first.”

“What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home and whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world,” he continued, before adding, “I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”