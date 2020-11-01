NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series playoff race

Lisa Witt
The NASCAR Cup Series build to the Championship 4 finishes Sunday afternoon at Martinsville in the Xfinity 500.

Only four of the remaining eight contenders will advance past the weekend with a shot at the Cup Series title. A victory at Martinsville by any playoff driver would clinch a spot in the Championship 4, regardless of points.

Here’s what the NASCAR standings look like ahead of the final weekend of the Round of 8:

Pos.DriverDistance from cutoff
1Joey LoganoADV
2Kevin Harvick+42
3Denny Hamlin+27
4Brad Keselowski+25
CUTOFFCUTOFFCUTOFF
5Alex Bowman-25
6Chase Elliott-25
7Martin Truex Jr.-36
8Kurt Busch-81

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville. Follow below for complete results from the Xfinity 500.

MORE: Watch today's NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights from 2020 playoff race

2:53 p.m.: Elliott takes the lead at the restart.

2:45 p.m.: Caution. Clint Bowyer involved.

2:36 p.m.: Elliott is up to second.

2:30 p.m.: Chase Elliott knows he likely needs a win today.

2:24 p.m.: Truex Jr. continues to lead through 25 laps. There are 130 laps in Stage 1.

2:16 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. makes an early pass of Brad Keselowski at the front.

2:15 p.m.: GREEN FLAG.

2:04 p.m.: Engines are fired.

NASCAR start time today

The last of three Round of 8 races is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. It comes just four days after NASCAR completed its postponed Texas race. The short turnaround is one of several main storylines expected to be discussed at length on the afternoon Martinsville broadcast.

Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is a threat of rain in the Sunday forecast for Martinsville. The track has lights, meaning a night race would be in play if the track needs time to dry.

The race is 500 laps spread over three stages and will become official after 250. The distance of the race is 263 miles.

Martin Truex Jr, who desperately needs a win to secure a Championship 4 place at Phoenix, has swooped to victory lane in back-to-back outings at Martinsville.

MORE: NASCAR championship scenarios for Martinsville

NASCAR at Martinsville starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Martinsville was determined by NASCAR’s new formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville:

Pos.DriverCarTeam
1Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
2Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
3Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
4Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
5Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
6Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
7Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
8Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
9Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
11Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
12Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
13William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
14Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
15Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
16Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
17Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
19Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
20Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
21Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
22Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
23John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
24Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
25Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
26Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
27Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
28Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
29Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
30Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
31Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
32Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
33Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
34Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Garrett Smithley77Spire Motorsports
37James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
38JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
39Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

