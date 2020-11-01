NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series build to the Championship 4 finishes Sunday afternoon at Martinsville in the Xfinity 500.

Only four of the remaining eight contenders will advance past the weekend with a shot at the Cup Series title. A victory at Martinsville by any playoff driver would clinch a spot in the Championship 4, regardless of points.

Here’s what the NASCAR standings look like ahead of the final weekend of the Round of 8:

Pos. Driver Distance from cutoff 1 Joey Logano ADV 2 Kevin Harvick +42 3 Denny Hamlin +27 4 Brad Keselowski +25 CUTOFF CUTOFF CUTOFF 5 Alex Bowman -25 6 Chase Elliott -25 7 Martin Truex Jr. -36 8 Kurt Busch -81

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville. Follow below for complete results from the Xfinity 500.

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights from 2020 playoff race

2:53 p.m.: Elliott takes the lead at the restart.

2:45 p.m.: Caution. Clint Bowyer involved.

[email protected] spins after a tire rub. @Aric_Almirola made contact. “I didn’t spin out because I was loose, I spun out because my f*cking teammate hit me in the left rear quarter panel […] 74 laps into a 500 mile race. That’s real nice,” he says with a chuckle. — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 1, 2020

2:36 p.m.: Elliott is up to second.

2:30 p.m.: Chase Elliott knows he likely needs a win today.

2:24 p.m.: Truex Jr. continues to lead through 25 laps. There are 130 laps in Stage 1.

2:16 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. makes an early pass of Brad Keselowski at the front.

2:15 p.m.: GREEN FLAG.

2:04 p.m.: Engines are fired.

NASCAR start time today

The last of three Round of 8 races is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. It comes just four days after NASCAR completed its postponed Texas race. The short turnaround is one of several main storylines expected to be discussed at length on the afternoon Martinsville broadcast.

Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is a threat of rain in the Sunday forecast for Martinsville. The track has lights, meaning a night race would be in play if the track needs time to dry.

The race is 500 laps spread over three stages and will become official after 250. The distance of the race is 263 miles.

Martin Truex Jr, who desperately needs a win to secure a Championship 4 place at Phoenix, has swooped to victory lane in back-to-back outings at Martinsville.

NASCAR at Martinsville starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Martinsville was determined by NASCAR’s new formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville:

Pos. Driver Car Team 1 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske 2 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske 8 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 11 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 19 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 23 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 24 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 26 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing 27 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 28 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 30 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 31 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 32 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 34 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 Garrett Smithley 77 Spire Motorsports 37 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing

(P) Playoff driver.