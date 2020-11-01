Memphis Woman THREATENS To Murder Baby – On IG Live!!

Bradley Lamb
A Memphis mother appeared to threaten to murder her infant baby on Instagram Live, has learned. The shocking video went viral yesterday, and has been viewed now by more than 25 million people around the world.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows the mother holding up a butchers knife to her 3 month old daughter – and threatening to hurt the baby.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – TRIGGER WARNING – DISTURBING

