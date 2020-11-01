Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

Green revealed in May that he and Fox broke up in late 2019, more than nine years after they wed.

This is not the first time that the former couple has thrown shade at each other online since the split.

In August, Fox posted on Instagram a photo of her with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, with towels wrapped around their waists, writing, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” Green appeared to counter her post with one of his own, a slideshow of photos of their boys as well as a pic of his 18-year-old son Kassius Marcil-Green, writing, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

During the majority of time they were together, Fox and Green largely refrained from posting images of their three sons, Journey, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8, although in recent years, they have shared family pics showing the kids celebrating Halloween. Fox posted on her Instagram just before last year’s holiday photos of her, Green and their kids dressed up in costumes at Disneyland.

As of Sunday, she has not posted a Halloween 2020 pic of the children, opting instead to share a photo of her and friends in costumes.

Over the past few months, Green has posted many photos of his and Fox’s sons on social media.