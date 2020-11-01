Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia

Sir Bobby Charlton, the England and Manchester United great, has been diagnosed with dementia.

The news was disclosed to The Telegraph on Sunday with the blessing of the World Cup winner’s wife, Lady Norma Charlton.

Sir Bobby, 83, becomes the fifth player from England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team to have been diagnosed with the neurological disease.

His diagnosis comes just days after the death of his former team-mate, Nobby Stiles, and three months after the passing of his older brother, Jack, at the age of 85.

Both were discovered to have been diagnosed with dementia in their later years.

The Telegraph report that Lady Norma hopes the news may now ‘help others’.

Sir Bobby featured in every minute of England’s World Cup glory campaign in 1966. The revered former midfielder also won the Ballon d’Or in the same year.

He is regarded as one of the finest footballers in history – and scored 49 goals in total on the international stage.

The icon netted 249 goals in 758 games for United, and was a crucial performer in the club’s first European Cup triumph in 1968.

Sir Bobby was a survivor of the tragic Munich Air Disaster in 1958, which saw 23 people killed on board.

Up until the end of last season, he was regularly spotted attending United games alongside Lady Norma.

His diagnosis will increase demands for football to do more to deal with dementia in professionals after the passing of Stiles on Friday.